Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,400 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CEIX stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

