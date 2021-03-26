BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.37% of Quad/Graphics worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 93.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

