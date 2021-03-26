BlackRock Inc. Acquires 14,089 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $498.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.