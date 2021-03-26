BlackRock Inc. Acquires 60,074 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

