BlackRock Inc. Has $9.52 Million Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,412 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

