Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

