BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 967,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

