BlackRock Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.45% of Aptinyx worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 380,364 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aptinyx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

