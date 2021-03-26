Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.