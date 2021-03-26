Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Up 7.8%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 2,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,352,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGI. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Triumph Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 104,915 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.