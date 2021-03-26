Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 18,819 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of German American Bancorp worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GABC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 227 shares of company stock worth $8,495 and sold 26,817 shares worth $1,287,166. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

