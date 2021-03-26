Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 419,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,216,756 shares.The stock last traded at $47.11 and had previously closed at $46.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

