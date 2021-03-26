LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down to $48.88

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $47.23. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $960.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

