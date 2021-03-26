AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,200 ($94.07) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,147.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,788.67. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,598 ($86.20) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £94.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

