Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,494 ($71.78) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,904.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,339.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,437.31 ($44.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The firm has a market cap of £88.90 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

