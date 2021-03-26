762,265 Shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 762,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,000.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

