International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

IAG stock opened at GBX 195.59 ($2.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1.21. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

