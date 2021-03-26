Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.43 ($2.23).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 105.01 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

In related news, insider James Rutherford acquired 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

