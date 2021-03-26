Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $29.25. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 247 shares.

Specifically, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,149.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

