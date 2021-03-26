Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $9,483,092.28 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.41.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

