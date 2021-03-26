Casey Chafkin Sells 1,673,599 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $39,061,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,600,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,090,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.37. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Several research firms have commented on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,992,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

