Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $785.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.17 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $721.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $142.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.22 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.