Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

