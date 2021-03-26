Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

