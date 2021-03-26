Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $184.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $112.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

