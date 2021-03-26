BMO Capital Markets Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Target Price to $19.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.50 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

