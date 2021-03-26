Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTS. CIBC upped their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $3.14 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

