Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $82.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

