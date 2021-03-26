Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Shares of ROKU opened at $317.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of -378.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

