Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.21.

AMBA opened at $96.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

