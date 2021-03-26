Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $109.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $96.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

