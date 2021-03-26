Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.44 ($52.29).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €38.94 ($45.81) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.22.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

