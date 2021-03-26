Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVD. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

ETR:EVD opened at €49.56 ($58.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -3,876.92. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a fifty-two week high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.32.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

