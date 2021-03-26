Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €18.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.52 ($20.61).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR:DEQ opened at €17.69 ($20.81) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.60. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €19.50 ($22.94). The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.