Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.56 ($158.31).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €112.08 ($131.86) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €119.83. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

