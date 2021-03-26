JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COIHY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

COIHY opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. Croda International has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

