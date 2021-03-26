JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COIHY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

COIHY opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. Croda International has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

