Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

