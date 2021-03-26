Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNHBY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dnb Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.