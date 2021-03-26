Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

