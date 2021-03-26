Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.47 ($11.14).

KCO opened at €9.82 ($11.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $979.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €2.79 ($3.28) and a 12 month high of €9.94 ($11.69).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

