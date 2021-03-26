Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €93.00 by Independent Research

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.39 ($101.63).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

ETR:PAH3 opened at €87.94 ($103.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a one year high of €90.30 ($106.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 12.34.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.