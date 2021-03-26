Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €75.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.25 ($73.24).

ETR NEM opened at €54.15 ($63.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.37. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.74.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

