Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Gap Down to $22.38

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $21.35. Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 6,751 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

