Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.40 ($131.06).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €105.40 ($124.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.38. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €47.60 ($56.00) and a fifty-two week high of €115.80 ($136.24).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

