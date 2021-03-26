Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.40 ($131.06).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €105.40 ($124.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.38. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €47.60 ($56.00) and a fifty-two week high of €115.80 ($136.24).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

