TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $8.73. TORM shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 189 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $667.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -363.30.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
