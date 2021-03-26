TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $8.73. TORM shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 189 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get TORM alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $667.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -363.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TORM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $5,872,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after purchasing an additional 466,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.