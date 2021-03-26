Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.54. Gannett shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 9,062 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $732.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.91.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.
