Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.54. Gannett shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 9,062 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $732.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 339,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

