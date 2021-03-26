Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.96. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 40,089 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $669.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

