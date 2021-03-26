Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.10 ($143.65).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a 12-month high of €131.55 ($154.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.