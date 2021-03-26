Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.80 ($53.88).

Vossloh stock opened at €41.30 ($48.59) on Monday. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $725.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

