Reviewing First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Merchants alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Merchants and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 22.06%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $552.09 million 4.59 $164.46 million $3.46 13.47 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 26.65% 8.50% 1.16% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Merchants beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 128 banking locations in thirty Indiana, two Illinois, two Ohio, and two Michigan counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation. First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lauritzen Corporation

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.